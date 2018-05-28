Minister for Commerce, Enterprise and Small Business Development, Roslyn Paul has said in order to boost businesses and industries one needs to draw down, or network not only in terms of information but in terms of the shared resources.

She made that statement while addressing a two-day Business Continuity Planning (BCP) Workshop held at the Prevo Cinemall Ball Room on Monday.

“Post Maria we would depend very largely on international and regional partners to be able to draw on joint resources, pull resources together, so we can draw on the success stories, on the lessons we can learn from each other and island stands alone,” she said. “We need to draw down, or network not only in terms of information but in terms of the shared resources that we can have. In that way we can boost businesses and industries.”

Paul went on to say that one of the important elements post Hurricane Maria is joint risk-taking.

“Sometimes one may not have the adequate resources to probably have an individual insurance but group insurances would become very important as we seek to build back better, build resilience Post Maria and going forward,” she explained.

She said government continues to assist in private sector development by providing financial and technical support.

Paul stated also that her ministry is seeking to ensure that it can get businesses, its Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME’s) in particular, “market ready and bigger businesses to accelerate your trade and to become more competitive in the world.”

“That is critical and one of the ongoing dialogue with the DAIC is towards the establishment to what we call Small Business Development Centres, where you have a central point to ensure that we offer business counseling, business advisory, mentorship and that you can really improve your management to better improve your operations and efficiency,” she stated.