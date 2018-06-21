Minister for Commerce, Enterprise and Small Business Development, Roslyn Paul has urged young entrepreneurs to draw on and maximize opportunities to advance themselves.

She was addressing the Dominica Youth Business Trust (DYBT) 13th Annual graduation ceremony held at the Goodwill Parish Hall on Wednesday where 22 young people received certificates.

“I would urge that you can continue, not only you here, but the youth will continue to draw on and maximize such opportunities to advance yourself as young entrepreneurs,” she urged.

Paul who spoke on behalf of Minister for Youth Affairs, Sports and Constituency Empowerment, Justina Charles stated that through the DYBT and other support programmes by the government, “we increasingly see young, successful entrepreneurs emerge.”

“We compliment very well the work of the DYBT and in fact I would say our ministry play a big brother, big sister role to the DYBT,” she noted. “We know of such young entrepreneurs who are into exporting, bringing in foreign exchange earnings, we know of those who have been participants of the DYBT Programme, who had not only created employment for themselves but for others.”

According to Paul, the government of Dominica also recognizes that youth face the issue of access to necessary credit and necessary technical support, “and so through our various programmes and policies we have ensured that young people can take risks and establish small businesses.”

“They can ensure that their dream materialize,” she stated.

Meantime Paul revealed that through her ministry a special entrepreneurial and innovation programme targeting young graduates will be launched.

“This was supposed to have started last budget year but has been delayed due to the effects of Hurricane Maria,” she explained.

She urged the young entrepreneurs to be creative and to maximize every opportunity to develop and implement their new ideas, “your new concept, your innovation, to make use of modern technology, to be a risk taker, to be willing to change your approach in doing things, to be flexibe.”

“You should not be easily discouraged as young entrepreneurs,” Paul noted.

She congratulated all the awardees at the ceremony and commended persons [administrators, implementers] who have worked with the entrepreneurs and continue to work hard with them.