PM Skerrit calls for fiscal responsibility and restraint in budget addressDominica News Online - Friday, July 27th, 2018 at 11:26 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit used his budget address earlier this week to caution Dominicans against taking the country’s recovery lightly and not exercising financial prudence as a result.
“We have achieved much in the last year and… if we resist the urge to give away what we do not have, by exercising fiscal prudence, we are creating the building blocks for the more prosperous Dominica which we, our children and grandchildren will enjoy,” he said.
Cautioning against an over-reliance on the government at a time when it has already done all that it could feasibly do given the widespread damage caused by Hurricane Maria, he stressed the need for prudent financial management, extending from Government to corporate entities and to citizens.
“Let us accept that every individual has a responsibility for the management of one’s own wealth and finances,” he stated.
Echoing the cautions of economist Alan Greenspan, the former chairman of the United States Federal Reserve in his book, The Age of Turbulence, the Prime Minister warned: “a Government can take a country so far, so fast, that very soon the citizens forget how far they have come, in how short a time and start demanding more than the Government can reasonably or possibly deliver.”
Prime Minister Skerrit emphasised and repeated the statement “we have survived,” as he painted a picture of hope after Hurricane Maria ravaged the country.
“Given our circumstances of ten months ago [in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria], no-one would have expected that a budgetary presentation would have been possible,” he said, adding that “this Government is known to be one that has made prudent and strong financial management, a priority. As we seek to build resilience, this will continue to underpin the overall resilience strategy.”
8 Comments
But Mr. PM, you said you would take care of all of us. You promise. You even told us when the UWP come in our village trying to tell us how they can make our life better that we should tell them We don’t want to hear. I heard you with my own ears.
So what is that now you saying? You trick us man? You trying to leave us holding the dirty end of the stick?
Skerrit is a major failure, and some Dominicans, are just to a shame to admit it
F-
unqualified for the position, He is a mad man
The creator of the Red Clinic says the reliance of the citizens on the government has to stop. Take note all you DLP supporters, what he is saying that even the small crumbs his table will have to stop. No more money!! In conclusion, you don’t have to support YOUR PM anymore because there won’t be little presents from him any longer. I just hope all you are putting your thinking cap on now and vote for the future of your country rather than for the overflowing bank accounts for a selected few.
With such distortions, this man has completely lost his sense of reality. Only a delusional state of mind will compel a person to spew such a mixture of falsity and gibberish. The daily pressures and demands of the job have obliterated any little rationality that he had left. Skerrit lives in an alternative world of fantasy. The country is a near lifeless economy where joblessness has become a national scandal. Any savings the average man had has long been depleted. Mendicancy has sadly become normal and vagrancy is rapidly increasing. Money is a very scarcity commodity to too many. Do something, Mr. PM, to resurrect the economy in order for people to help themselves. You live in such opulence that you can no longer relate to the suffering of poor people. Your comments clearly illustrate this. It’s time for you to go on a permanent vacation and leave the governance of the country in more capable hands. Your rhetoric has just landed on barren soil.
Wow! I can’t believe what I’m reading. The PM is, “cautioning against an over-reliance on the government”. I thought you created the RED CLINIC which is a product of over-reliance and dependency on the government? In addition to this, what about the thousands of overseas voters who “rely” on the government for their Airplane tickets to come down and vote. Will you cease this practice you created of over-reliance on the government?
Really is this man for true? We have achieved much last year he says. Would he care to tell us what that might be?? Skerrit, you have achieved nothing last year, the same way you have achieved nothing in the past 18 years. You will go down in history as an incompetent looser and a notorious liar.
Pm honestly crap you talking it have people in the reserve that lost everything they had cause they are not all you supporters nothing is not yet done to help them tomuch children talk grow up