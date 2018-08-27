PM Skerrit confident investors will fill Ross University voidDominica News Online - Monday, August 27th, 2018 at 3:32 PM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said he is confident that his government will secure an investor or investors to fill the void created by the departure of Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) from Dominica.
He said “very soon” the matter will be made public.
Earlier this month Ross announced that it will be shutting down its operation in Dominica and will be moving to Barbados.
RUSM was located in Portsmouth and was a huge source of income for the island’s second town for the past 40 years.
“From the government perspective, this is not going to be an internal matter because we are confident and I am confident, as Prime Minister, that we will have an investor that will be able to fill the void created by Ross University,” he said. “I am hoping that very soon we will be able to articulate that particular matter to the Dominican population.”
He continued, “In every disappointment, it is said that there is a blessing in disguise. We have to work towards it and ensure that we can have a replacement.”
Skerrit explained that the entire campus, 27 acres, belong to the state and “so we are putting a mechanism in place to get the properties handed over to the state and very soon from now Ross is doing some repairs to the buildings. I hoping that we can meet with them this week to finalize this.”
“This is one matter that has to be brought to the public’s attention that the entire campus legally belongs to the people of Dominica,” he stated.
Skerrit mentioned also that his government has written to Ross University on this matter to draw to their attention about that legal fact.
“I am hoping that very soon they can hand over this property to the people of Dominica,” he stated. “It’s in its early days still but I am confident, we will get an investor who will be interested or a group of investors who will be interested in investing in a particular area.”
He made it clear that the problem of Ross’ departure is a short-term challenge.
“This is not going to be a medium-term or a long-term challenge,” Skerrit stated.
In 2014, the Malaysian-based Limkokwing University published an article on its website saying it has signed an MOU with Dominica to establish an international campus of the university on the island.
The article said both Dominica and the university, “aspire to create a new kind of campus which will be a unique and cutting-edge University campus specializing in travel, tourism and hospitality management and other disciplines that will contribute greatly to the ongoing social and economic transformation of Dominica.”
The article said the MOU was signed by a delegation headed by Emmanuel Nanthan with Dato’ Gail Phung, Limkokwing University’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Development.
Since that article was published, there has been no more news on that matter.
18 Comments
Seeing is believing. The PM has lost all credibility because of his innumerable empty pronouncements. To replace a business entity that was responsible for 30% of your GDP is almost unthinkable. Anyway, it is not prudent for a foreign business, to produce such a large percentage of a country’s revenue. Judging from language used by the PM no deal has been sewn up as yet. After eighteen years of lethargy and decadence, this ill-administration, judging from its long and unimpressive track record, has nothing positive to deliver. Their time is up!
Is subdividing the property and leasing the segments an option? In the event one entity does not want the whole space, this may be an alternative that may generate the same or more money, the same way people subdivide buildings into apartments or stores. I am just throwing something out there that might be usable.
Dominica signs MOU with Malaysian University
Dominica News Online – Monday, October 20th, 2014 at 9:20 AM
Once upon a time, far far away. Usual *sheet*
This genius hopes to accomplish in the few months before elections what he couldn’t do in 18 years. Sadly this rhetoric works every time.It’s dawning on me that Skerrit really isn’t the problem.Afterall he has but one vote.
…….. Skerrit’s utterances are filled with paradoxes.
Skerrit, ah boy, you are very ‘clever’ with the use of words. So the property belongs to the people of Dominica eh. Why did you say the “people of Dominica” and not “the government of Dominica”? Ross never signed any agreement with the people of Dominica; all agreements were signed with the government of Dominica.
You want to deceive the people of Dominica into getting angry with Ross or wha?
Blah blah when I see it happen like international airport when election getting close
Great. A tourism college. Just what we need. Did it ever occur to anyone that there is more to this great island than tourism? If all you want for your people is service jobs, then you have no vision.
But any university that is a viable business entity would have the same challenges that confronted Ross University so why would they come when these challenges are not fully address?
So we should expect a con-artist, white Elephant , voodoo investor…..SMDH!!!!
Stuppessssssssssssssssssssssssssss
Go tell your Labourites this foolishness at Lagon!
You failed to understand the importance of Ross
You failed to deliver the airport,about 5 times
Despite a road tax, you have failed to develop our infrastructure
You have failed to deliver a proper hospital
You have failed to stimulate manufacturing
You have failed to diversify
You have failed to make Dominicans independent
You have failed the middle class
C E O of Ad Talem:::You have failed to get things done
Your other name is FAILURE.
Your performance as PM is so conspicuously and outrageously bad and disgraceful that if I was marking your book I would just write “”Seen””.You are lazy, clueless,visionless, incompetent.
If you are so confident, why didn’t you secure those investors before Ross departed? Does that mean Ross and other investors could not co-exist in Dominica at the same time?
Another load of hot air.
If you are so confident, why did you secure those investors before Ross departed? Does that mean Ross and other investors could not co-exist in Dominica at the same time?
Another load of hot air.
BLAH BLAH BLAH! I’ve been hearing about investors for the past 14 years. But I am sure a lot of people will drink the kool aid again.
Skerrit has been the weakest of all be Dominica’s leaders.That’s why he can’t even speak for himself,but has other zealots filling the weakness gap on his behalf.If he gets an investor,keep your ears tuned. It’s another case where he was fooled.He is not a well lettered guy like Honourable Linton or DFP Mr Vital.Just imagine a PM cannot debate? This is making mockery of leadership.If you can’t debate,I don’t expect you to be a good negotiator.I have called him dunce a million times,and his lack of performance is there for all to see .
Dr Skerrit Pm most of us Dominicans has a lot of confidence in you, when one door shut you have the power to open another door, You are blessed in Red. On like that Blue losers lots.
@Silver fox – If he has so much power, why does he seem unable to keep the doors which are already open…..(uummmm)….OPEN?
You are a very, very deluded individual. Please get help!!! Phew!!!!
Is that it? So did you exit Ross to bring them in or what? Was that why you were mamaguying ross?
When i see it happen i will believe is a short term challenge.
If you are not NUTS then maybe it’s ME or US.
I rest my case.