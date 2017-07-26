Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit is scheduled to present a Budget Statement on Thursday amounting to more than EC$854 million in recurrent and capital expenditure for 2017/2018.

This is an increase of EC$173 million over 2016/2017.

In the 2017/2018 National Budget, recurrent expenditure will realize an increase of more than EC$137 million while capital expenditure will realize an increase of more than EC$36 million.

The Prime Minister will, in his Budget Statement, provide an explanation for the increases and decreases in allocations as well as provide some important performance indicators.

The contribution by revenue generated from the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI) will no doubt feature very prominently in the annual policy speech.

Attached is the Appropriation Act for the upcoming sitting of the House of Assembly.

