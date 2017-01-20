Prime Minister Roosevelt is urging farmers in Paix Bouche and Dos D’ane to take advantage of the loan programme at the Dominica Agricultural Industrial and Development Bank (AID)Bank.

According to Skerrit, his government has placed $10-million at the AID Bank at an interest rate of three percent, with a grace period of six months to benefit farmers.

“I am urging the farmers to take advantage of this opportunity,” he said, while addressing the 18th Paix Bouche, Dos D’ane Village Council Inauguration earlier this week.. “It is an opportunity for you to have access to working capital because most of us who farm, we have some challenges.”

He continued,“One, the payment of farm labour and two, the procurement of inputs, and we are providing you with an interest, with an interest rate of three percent at the AID Bank to be able to finance your agricultural pursuits.”

Skerrit stated further that government has made an amendment to the loan agreement with the AID Bank.

“Because what we found out was that a number of farmers who need recertification, they need to have proper facilities on the farms,” Skerrit explained. “We are now allowing the banana farmers to access the loans to be able to build those sheds and make themselves meet the requirements for certification by Winfresh.”