General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), Thomas Letang has revealed that the union has concluded negotiations with the government and port workers have now received incentives and a number of new benefits.

In March employees of the Dominica Airport and Seaport Authority (DASPA) took strike action on matters relating to salary negotiations.

The workers met with their union in March 2018 and salary negotiation was high on the agenda.

“We have concluded negotiations, we have signed the collective avenues, which we did yesterday, and one of the things we were supposed to get was a bonus which is equivalent to one and a half month salary,” he told DNO on Wednesday. “One month was paid yesterday and previously to that we had agreed that the half month will be paid within three months.”

Letang said the port workers are now “very satisfied.”

Letang said that there are some other benefits and one of them was employment beyond the age of retirement. He said an extension, with conditions, was negotiated.

“The employee, three months before attaining 60 years would indicate to management his or her intention to continue employment and that would be subject to two conditions,” he explained. “One, medical requirement and two, would be a satisfactory performance appraisal.”

He said once that is done the employee will be given an extension and will be allowed to continue working.

Letang noted, however, that extension will not go beyond five years.

“We believe that is a good thing that we got because as you know that the age at which we receive full pension from Dominica Social Security has moved to 65 years,” he stated. “So our intention was really to have the retirement age move to 65, but instead what we got is the extension beyond 60.”

Letang mentioned that there were other benefits that the union was able to receive.

“For example, security officers would only receive half an hour for lunch, that is if they work between 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, we got that changed, now everybody will get a full hour,” he revealed.

He went on to say in addition to that the union was able to get the government to agree that if workers are transferred from their base, they will be receiving both accommodations as well and a displacement allowance of $420 monthly.

He said it was agreed that negotiations for the new triennium, that is 2018/2020, will begin as early as next week Wednesday [May 9].