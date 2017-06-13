Chief Executive Officer of the Private Sector Organization in Jamaica (PSOJ), Chartered Accountant and prominent businessman in Jamaica, Dennis Chung, has described the much talked about Citizenship By Investment Program (CBI) as a “good program” and he sees “nothing wrong with it.”

However, according to him, there are a few conditions that must be considered to enhance the program even further and increase its benefits.

“What you need to do is organize it in such a way so that you get the value from it, you get the right people coming here so that you get the right capital coming here, so it’s not just a one-time drop in the bucket,” he told the media on Tuesday.

He said the CBI program is a way of “money coming into the country” and forms good steps towards development.

Chung suggested that once the “right people” are targeted, they would then come into the country and invest, and most especially come to Dominica to live and form part of “immigrant labor” so as to be “constantly developing the country.”

“I think this is a good program, there is nothing wrong with it because if you think of countries like the United States, for example, what has caused these countries to develop over the years is immigrant labor, people going to that country with their capital – intellectual and financial. There is nothing wrong with that,” Chung said.

Under his suggestion of immigrant labor, Chang used his home country, Jamaica as an example of what the consequences would be like if the idea is not considered in a timely manner. He said the “demise” of Jamaica was a direct result of not engaging immigrant labor.

“In Jamaica, for example, this is one of the things we have been talking about at the PSOJ that since the 1960’s after independence, we did not have a lot of immigrants coming to Jamaica. That, I think, is a part of what has caused our demise because what we did is, we created a protected environment where we tried to protect the labor in Jamaica that was becoming more and more unproductive,” he said.

He, therefore, proposed that the Dominican economy “open up” to effect a chain of positives including an increased competitive environment.

“If you were to open up the economy – the people who have the capital, from an intellectual and financial point – can you imagine the competitive environment we would create in the country to actually move people into greater innovation and move it forward?” he stated.

He reiterated that he finds no fault in a country taking on a CBI program like Dominica’s as it is an additional source of revenue for the country.

“I have no problem with it. That is money coming into the country, that is capital coming into the country. That would help to develop,” he remarked.

Chung is on the island at the invitation of the Dominica Business Forum to participate in a series of activities aimed at strengthening their private sector operations.

He is expected to address a luncheon at the Fort Young Hotel on Wednesday.