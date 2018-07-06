Seaborne Airline cancels Sunday flightsDominica News Online - Friday, July 6th, 2018 at 4:33 PM
Please note that the following flights have been canceled for Sunday, July 08, 2018 due to the forecasted passage of Hurricane Beryl through Dominica.
Canceled flights:
BB4583 SJU-DOM 12:30 PM
BB4583 DOM-SJU 2:45 PM
For tomorrow, Saturday, July 7, 2018 the following flights have been created to protect distressed passengers of Sunday’s cancelation and any other ticketed passenger that needs to move from DOM back to SJU or vice versa.
The flights will run as follow:
BB9001 SJU-DOM 07:30AM
BB9002 DOM-SJU 09:45AM
*Created flights will not be open for sale.
Persons wishing to contact Seaborne can do so by contacting the Reservation department at 1-787-946-7800″
