Proprietor of Secret Bay, Gregor Nassief, has promised that the hotel will reopen on November 1, 2018.

The facility has been closed since the passage of Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

Nasseif said the hotel will open with six villas: Zabuco I, II & III, Ylang Ylang I & II and a new, larger Ti-Fèy Villa.

“All Secret Bay villas will now offer private plunge pools,” he stated.

He pointed out that a “centrally-located, sit-down restaurant will offer the same locally-sourced favorites and succulent bites our guests love. We will continue to offer our trademark private, in-villa dining and personalized pre-stocking services.”

He said a yoga, spa and wellness pavilion serve as a riverside destination for intimate wellness classes and luxurious spa treatments.

“The Residences at Secret Bay will also soon press forward, building a rare Dominica real estate offering within the lush embrace of Secret Bay,” Nasseif stated. “This path forward is, undoubtedly, the most trying option, both financially and physically; after all, less than one year pales in comparison to the 6+ it took to first shape our breathtaking, family-owned resort. But thoughtful restoration allows us to strengthen and build upon that which is paramount to our resort’s ethos—the beautiful Secret Bay community, comprised of guests, staff and the living breathing island that has taken root in the hearts of so many around the globe.”

He noted that with the added amenities, Secret Bay is looking forward to providing an even more complete and intimate experience marked “with the same impeccable attention to detail and remarkably-personalized service you know and love.”