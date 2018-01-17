President of the Dominica Business Forum, Savarin McKenzie has said there is a shortage of labour in the construction industry following the passage of Hurricane Maria and homeowners are getting the bitter end of the stick.

Furthermore, he said there is a shortage of building material on the island and some owners are having a hard time in starting the reconstruction process.

“We have a shortage of building material, we have a number of homeowners who don’t know where to start with the reconstruction of their homes,” he said at a press conference for a national symposium on housing earlier this week. “Some people want to put on concrete roofs to replace their timber frame, some people do not understand the proper gauge of the galvanize that they were supposed to be purchasing…”

However, he said, there is “serious problem” when it comes to labour after the hurricane.

“Also there appears to be a serious problem with labour and when I say labour, I am talking about labour in the construction industry, skilled labour, various skills, carpenters, plumbers, joiners, a whole set of skills that are necessary to assist in the construction process in the reconstruction process and for that you find that homeowners are getting the bitter end of the stick as far as the cost of their reconstruction is concerned,” McKenzie stated.

He said the Dominica Business Forums hopes the symposium will address a number of issues related to the construction industry by getting professionals from both within the public and private sector involved.

“We are also appealing to the insurance companies, the building material suppliers, the banks and all other stakeholders who have an important role to play,” McKenzie said.

The symposium will be held under the theme “Practical and sustainable solutions to the changes of Maria – the private sector response.”

The two-day event will be held at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on January 24 and 25.