Serious problem with labour in construction industry after Maria says McKenzieDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 17th, 2018 at 10:50 AM
President of the Dominica Business Forum, Savarin McKenzie has said there is a shortage of labour in the construction industry following the passage of Hurricane Maria and homeowners are getting the bitter end of the stick.
Furthermore, he said there is a shortage of building material on the island and some owners are having a hard time in starting the reconstruction process.
“We have a shortage of building material, we have a number of homeowners who don’t know where to start with the reconstruction of their homes,” he said at a press conference for a national symposium on housing earlier this week. “Some people want to put on concrete roofs to replace their timber frame, some people do not understand the proper gauge of the galvanize that they were supposed to be purchasing…”
However, he said, there is “serious problem” when it comes to labour after the hurricane.
“Also there appears to be a serious problem with labour and when I say labour, I am talking about labour in the construction industry, skilled labour, various skills, carpenters, plumbers, joiners, a whole set of skills that are necessary to assist in the construction process in the reconstruction process and for that you find that homeowners are getting the bitter end of the stick as far as the cost of their reconstruction is concerned,” McKenzie stated.
He said the Dominica Business Forums hopes the symposium will address a number of issues related to the construction industry by getting professionals from both within the public and private sector involved.
“We are also appealing to the insurance companies, the building material suppliers, the banks and all other stakeholders who have an important role to play,” McKenzie said.
The symposium will be held under the theme “Practical and sustainable solutions to the changes of Maria – the private sector response.”
The two-day event will be held at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium on January 24 and 25.
5 Comments
Unless Dominica have serious skills sochools that country is going to suffer with infrastructure. We need to get to the technology and science of things.
For example. As a teen concrete was being poured to to make the second floor half of that floor collapse. Another thing that stood on my mind is the ratio of cemente to stones.
My question is does the ministry responsible have sufficient field workers. Every time I return the pillars for houses are getting smaller. Most times the contractors are not present for the work done.
Mr McKenzie for the number you are in DA you should have open a private school if you want professional workers. Sir it is not too late give our younger guys a good chance.
Why do hard labour when you can rob without breaking a sweat and get away with it. Just look at our leadership and the wealth they have accumulated if you want confirmation of that philosophy.
So why not take this opportunity to tell us what the correct gauge of galvanize is? Give the public some basic info to guide us..What is the correct gauge of galvanize? What is the recommended pitch of roof? what is the suggested length of the eve? what is the ideal spacing of screws along the galvanize ridge? or in the trough? and how far apart the rows should ideally be?Please share some of these basic things to everyone…Or create a facebook page or web page or even just a pdf file that everyone can access online to guide them..All well and good for the symposium..that’s fine..Good work!…But give some basic info now as we make plans for more formal things.Who is going to be the watchdog to start a Consumer Protection Information drive to educate the public about insurance fraud….insurance fine print.As an added point to the recent ones mentioned by Hon. Lennox Linton I recommend set up of a Consumer Affairs Body to start public education targeting housing sector…
My early childhood in Dominica, i was told that we couldn’t spin top in mud, that’s exactly the mind set of the Island’s mis-educated. Over the last two or three yrs, we have seen mass migration of people internationally seeking better and safer places to make their home, People in Dominica, need to start thinking rationally, the Island is not a viable place to live and build, are the people waiting for the Volcano to erupt, destroying Roseau, ? the signs are all in place for the mass destruction of the Island, just like SODOM in your Christian Book, the peoples mindset are headed like a blind folded horse straight into it. Soon after Maria, an offer that no one should refuse came from our Sister Nation Guyana, yes, a choice of a lifetime, with tremendous possibilities. Every one may not want to leave, and i accept that, but the offer is still on the table, the last time i checked.
The Labor party is a party without any priorities except receiving their monthly wages.The government didn’t make any preparations for storms especially proper sheltering structures to save lives.There is no specific price made by the government to pay workers according to the jobs that are being done to prevent abuse and fraud. Some people have no human conscience; in every disappoint lies a blessing for them to fool the most vulnerable.Some people have lost the house and the family members yet, Dominican tradesmen especially builders have the audacity to rip off the poor people. It is the time that the government step up, get the work done in order to help the people. At the end of the day, the harbor is a real mess and it needs sorting out as quickly as possible. Skerrit and company are lacking management skills.