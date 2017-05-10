Seventy-five small business owners from the Soufriere Constituency have participated in a two-day workshop on the development of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises.

The workshop was organized by the Ministry of Commerce and Small Business Development and forms part of the ministry’s series of training sessions across the island.

The closing ceremony for the workshop took place on Tuesday afternoon.

Executive Director of Dominica Employment and Small Business Support Agency, Alexander Stephenson said the workshop was aimed at equipping individuals with creative knowledge, skills and capabilities necessary to start and manage small businesses using best management practices.

He said that those who took part in the workshop participated in a three-hour stimulation activity which informed them of the steps which have to be taken for the formalization of businesses.

“Business formalization is a very important step with far impacting positive outcomes and your businesses will impact positively on government’s small business policy,” he stated.

Facilitator of the workshop Natasha Yeeloy-Labad said during the sessions, close attention was placed on the pitfalls of business.

“We looked at what are the pitfalls, what are some of the challenges, what are the flaws in thinking that there are so many businesses that have gone before us to experience failure,” she explained.

Labad noted that the participants were also taught to be vigilant while operating their small businesses.

“It is part of the focus of this training to tell the participants that often times that be aware that what you don’t want to see in the front door can sometimes find its way of creeping in under the bed,” she said.

She added that the time value of money was also addressed during the two-day session.

“We started to look at how you can succeed looking at some of the financial principles like the time value of money and we all know now that a dollar today is worth more than a dollar of tomorrow,” she stated.

Labad added that she also incorporated the income allocation system as well as the cash flow management system in order to give the participants a better understanding of where their businesses are heading.