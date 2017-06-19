St. Joseph MP encourages fishermen to take industry seriouslyDominica News Online - Monday, June 19th, 2017 at 10:17 AM
The Hon Parliamentary Representative for the St. Joseph Constituency Kelver Darroux, is encouraging fishermen in his constituency to take advantage of all the benefits that fishing can offer.
Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 41st Basic Fisherman’s Training Course last week he indicated that fishing can provide a great source of income.
The Hon St. Joseph MP explained that fishing can also contribute to the overall economy once taken seriously.
“If you are serious about fishing and transform it into a business you will be able to reap the benefits selling to various individuals and businesses creating a steady income for yourself and families. If you decide that this is a path you want to take, it has to be done seriously, you have to keep records, ensure that your equipment is up to date and that you are a registered fisherman,” he said.
Hon. Darroux cautioned the fishermen to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves while out at sea.
“We’ve had too many instances where fishermen go out to sea with no communication encounter difficulties and can’t call anyone for help. The course you had on safety will hopefully impact you and let you make sure that no matter how good a swimmer you have the necessary equipment is vital,” Hon Darroux advised.
Fishing is one of my hobbies and I sometimes watch inshore and offshore fishing videos on Youtube. For the most part there is an abundance of fish off the US coast and on thing this can be attributed to is conservation. There are seasons to catch certain species of fish and there are also size limits.
Recreational fishing is big business in North America and angler and the authorities take conservation very seriously. However, in the poor countries, people and governments treat the ocean as an unlimited source of fish. They catch all types and sizes of fish at any time resulting in lower yields in the future.
The ministry responsible for inland wild life resources have done a good job of managing the resources. They should apply the same standards to the ocean.