Chief Executive Officer of the Private Sector Organization in Jamaica (PSOJ), and Chartered Accountant in Jamaica, Dennis Chung, has said that a strong private sector and a strong media is critical to any developing state.

He was speaking at a luncheon on Wednesday, June 14th at the Fort Young Hotel organized by the Dominica Business Forum, where he was invited to present his views on private sector development from the perspective of the Jamaican economy.

He said one of the things that must be cherished in the region is freedom of the press.

“One of the things in this region that we have which we have to cherish is freedom of the press,” he stated. “We don’t know that we have it until we lose it.”

He stated the media is “very, very critical” because “it keeps everyone in check.”

Chung also pointed to another “critical institution,” namely the private sector.

He recommended to those gathered that they should read a book called ‘Why Nations Fail’ by Acemoglu and Robinson which underlines that nations fail or succeed based on the strengths of their institutions.

“And a critical institution in that process is the private sector,” he stated. “In other words, a weak private sector will result in policies that cause market distortions and ultimately market failure and poverty.”

He added that a strong private sector will result in policies that cause “efficient markets and prosperity.”

He also suggested that various partners work in unison notwithstanding disagreements on matters.

“Having disagreements is good. What it must be is disagreements with respect. We must disagree respectfully. I always say to people also to remember that elections is once every five years, once elections is over, everybody come together and work and support the government that is in power to meet the objectives which mean helping them to do the things that are good and talking to them about the things that are not good,” he remarked.

He noted that trust and relationships are “essential” in anything moving forward.