CTEP has partnered with the Caribbean Climate Innovation Center (CCIC) to be a part of its Entrepreneurship programme which focuses on Tech Startups. Teams selected to be a part of this programme will participate in a three-month incubation programme, including capacity building workshops and mentorship support, to prepare them for a Regional Competition, where a panel of regional and international judges will choose the best Caribbean Startups. CTEP caters to tech entrepreneurs from the Member States of the OECS, Barbados and Haiti at three critical stages of their business cycle, that is, the Idea, Validation, and Revenue stages.

CTEP is a follow-on initiative of the World Bank Group, with the support of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), to the successful Youth Employment in Digital and Animation Industries (YEDAI) Project in Jamaica, which has proven to stimulate jobs and foreign exchange creation. The World Bank Group and the CDB are now willing to replicate those efforts in the Member States of the OECS, Barbados and Haiti. Given high levels of unemployment and underemployment by youth in these markets, CTEP will place particular emphasis on targeting young people in this programme.

CTEP has partnered with Caribbean Climate Innovation Center (CCIC) www.caribbeancic.org, one of eight Climate Innovation Centers being established across the world, to support Caribbean entrepreneurs and new ventures in developing locally-appropriate clean tech solutions.

The winners of their respective categories (Idea, Validation and Revenue Stage) will be provided with further support including an invitation to attend Digital Jam 4.0 in Jamaica, Caribbean Tech Entrepreneurship Program funding, and access to regional and international acceleration programmes, such as CCIC Acceleration Programme for clean tech solutions. Do you have a business idea but don’t know how to transform it into a business?

Do you have a tech startup and want to take it to the next level? Do you want to be mentored by business and tech experts? Then apply to Caribbean Tech Entrepreneurship Programme (CTEP).

