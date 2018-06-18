Tonge promises Florida to Dominica flights this yearDominica News Online - Monday, June 18th, 2018 at 2:55 PM
Tourism Minister, Robert Tonge, has told stakeholders in the tourism industry that this year there will be direct flights from Miami to Dominica.
He spoke at a Discover Dominica Tourism Summit last weekend.
“God’s willing, this year, fingers crossed, we will have a direct flight from Florida to Dominica,” he stated.
Tonge told participants the matter is not an ‘election gimmick.’
“I can assure you this is not an election gimmick but is an initiative that you have recommended, the Air Access Committee has recommended to ensure that we create that economic space to make things work for you,” he said.
He stated that over the years stakeholders have lobbied the government of Dominica on the matter.
“We have an air access committee whose role is to look and see how best we can improve in terms of access and last year when the Government of Dominica increase the (marketing) budget to $12-million which is the highest we ever had, this included funding to make these initiatives a reality,” he remarked.
Tonge said he looks forward to the flight.
“So I look forward to having this direct flight on your behalf which will improve access, increase the ease of persons coming to Dominica to fill your rooms,” he stated.
In 2013 CIT Airlines (Caribbean Island Transport) promised direct flights from Florida to Dominica but that never materialized.
If that can happen good. But my concern is the new airport The prime minister stated publicly that they have enough money to build the runway. Since the early 70’s we have been doing studies in order to find a suitable location for the airport, it is close to 50 years and we are still talking. If the government has the money start the project!
Check the airlines that are available now in the region. Thw one peomiaed some time ago never came to pass .
Yes, yes mr. Tong and Christmas will fall on Easter too.
““God’s willing, this year, fingers crossed, we will have a direct flight from Florida to Dominica,”
That is not a promise. Since when is “Finger’s crossed” a promise
Why this fixation on direct flights? There are not directs flights to other Caribbean and intra US and Canadian destinations, with much larger populations and economy.
The economics of it is simply not there. We are trying to put the cart before horse. Let’s work on building a stronger nation. How about a massive immigration plan, aimed at adding 10k more Dominicans annually?
Just like de airport that getting built every 5 years when elections getting close. Then again I doe blame you…. as long as these fools keeps swallowing this imaginary soup then I say keep feeding it to them. Well done sir!!
“Fingers crossed”…. that gave it away. OK, the government can’t even finish that Morrocan hotel in Portsmouth, so they want to guarantee flights. What airline? How much are they willing to subsidize, again – $12million? “Fingers Crossed”… that’s a mighty solid plan, eh?
Seems these guys run out of ideas to run a gov’t. As a businessman, he should know better. This kinda non-sense, even though you subsidize it, is not sustainable. They need to build capacity and demand in the tourism stock first. Seems there is only one sector in Dominica… the public sector. Communism at it’s worst.
Same thing was said in 2013, honestly Robbie do you not have shame. What has happened to Dominicans has behooved me, it is sickening!
Look at them like dirty little monsters every time the government comes up with a new idea those nasty idiotic criminals ratbags along with that secondary useless lazy opposition leader with no real sense of direction is trying to destroy everything, One of their supporter always on DNO writing crap each day leaves in California, said i would never give Dominica a penny next that same Dominican from Wesley said i have money to invest but will not invest in Dominica, because dominica is the poorest island in the Caribbean, now anyone could tell this guy is useless dated and utterly ridiculously stupid and what he’s not telling us he has not got a dry ****to invest in Dominica, that man is a dead wood drifter. And every day he comes on DNO bad mouthing my Prime minister Dr Skerrit.
Tell your prime minister to build the international airpory.tjats what we need.
sounds like they are planning for an election soon. Dominicans doh tired fall for the same trick, right before an election the ruling government will tell its citizens how direct flights from the U.S will be possible soon. There will be news of a new airline to start, then the government says the international airport will soon be built, funds have already been secured, a feasibility study has already been conducted, construction to begin soon, etc. Then 5 years later we are back in the same position, no direct flights, no international airport, nothing. So fool urself still. How a plane going to fly from FL to DA with no international airport, what will the size of the plane be? our runway is already too short for the planes we have coming in but we plan on having jets land on that same runway. Once again fool urself still.
A promise is a comfort to a fool.
God’s willing, this year, fingers crossed, we will have a direct flight from Florida to Dominica,” he stated. In the mean time why not bury a toy plane under the runway in the middle of the night, throw some chicken blood on it and tie a braid of hair from Orville Wright hair. That is what ignorant uneducated people know best and that tree in DA overloaded.
Mr. Tongue there is a process which needs to take place and i would like to ask what part of process are you to make that announcement. Fingers crossed and God willing means you not sure of one darn thing. I would expect to hear ; Dominica has been working on direct flights fromm Miami. We have recieved written agreement from braindrain Airlines and in process of meeting all FAA requirements. The government is currently putting these requirements in place and will be done by general election. Flights will begin once all systems are in place and passed. At least that i would buy.
Additionally are you confirming the past few times it was announced were elextion gimmicks? We knew it was but just nice to see you admit.
Yes, and to the moon and back
… and again they coming up with this BS. “God’s willing, this year, fingers crossed, we will have a direct flight from Florida to Dominica,” Tonge stated. Now I wonder what kind of talk is this from a government minister. More pie in the sky from a useless bunch of people headed by an even more useless one. Viva Dominica.
Tongue Airlines will be profitable, all the 737 jets will be full every day in both directions.
Which airline? When, How? Is talk like causing people not to respect you sir. Come back when you have some thing concrete.
And which airline will operate that flight Robbie, at what frequency, with what equipment and at what cost to us, the traveller? I am sorry to be so sceptical but without these details I can not even begin to believe that this is just not a wet dream. So many promises have been made in the past, I have lost faith in our government.
Tongue I’m tired of hearing that same **** song for years your trying to fool yourself not people leaving in states they are not fools so sing your song for you and your marons