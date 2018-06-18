Tourism Minister, Robert Tonge, has told stakeholders in the tourism industry that this year there will be direct flights from Miami to Dominica.

He spoke at a Discover Dominica Tourism Summit last weekend.

“God’s willing, this year, fingers crossed, we will have a direct flight from Florida to Dominica,” he stated.

Tonge told participants the matter is not an ‘election gimmick.’

“I can assure you this is not an election gimmick but is an initiative that you have recommended, the Air Access Committee has recommended to ensure that we create that economic space to make things work for you,” he said.

He stated that over the years stakeholders have lobbied the government of Dominica on the matter.

“We have an air access committee whose role is to look and see how best we can improve in terms of access and last year when the Government of Dominica increase the (marketing) budget to $12-million which is the highest we ever had, this included funding to make these initiatives a reality,” he remarked.

Tonge said he looks forward to the flight.

“So I look forward to having this direct flight on your behalf which will improve access, increase the ease of persons coming to Dominica to fill your rooms,” he stated.

In 2013 CIT Airlines (Caribbean Island Transport) promised direct flights from Florida to Dominica but that never materialized.