Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Timothy Antoine, is of the opinion that there are too many banks in a small space such as the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU).

He made known his position on the matter during an engagement with the media held at the ECCB Agency Office at the Financial Center on Wednesday.

“At the moment in the ECCU we have twelve national banks, but here is the issue we only have a population of 630, 000,” he stated. “When you add the indigenous banks with the foreign banks or international banks, frankly spoken there is too many banks in this small space and why do I say that, because the costs are high. The cost of the buildings, the cost of compliance, the cost of putting in technology, the cost of putting in security to deal with fraudsters and hackers and so on, the cost of dealing with anti-money laundering, the cost of maintaining corresponding bank relations, the cost of competing with foreign banks.”

Antoine stated that consolidation will provide a lot of benefits for the people of the region, “and we are strongly encouraging our indigenous banks to come together.”

He applauded the move that credit unions in Dominica have taken by merging.

“That’s a good step and frankly the banks need to do a similar type of thing,” he remarked. “That will strengthen them so that they could better respond to the challenges and to meet the needs of customers.”