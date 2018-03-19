President Trump further cut off Venezuela’s government from American investors on Monday.

Trump signed an executive order banning US citizens from buying Venezuela’s newly created cryptocurrency, the petro, the world’s first sovereign digital currency.

Trump considers Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro a dictator. Venezuela is in the midst of an unprecedented economic and humanitarian crisis in Latin America.

Maduro is seeking re-election in May.

The measure comes after the Trump administration banned American investors from buying newly issued Venezuelan bonds from either the government or the state-run oil company, PDVSA. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is also meeting Monday with Latin American leaders at the G20 meetings in Buenos Aires, where Venezuela will be a topic of discussion.

