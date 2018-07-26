Two “friendly governments” to assist in construction of international airport – PM SkerritDominica News Online - Thursday, July 26th, 2018 at 9:33 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has announced that two friendly governments have given their commitment to assist Dominica in the construction of a much-talked-about international airport.
Speaking at the presentation of the National Budget on Wednesday, he also said there is an agreement “in principle” from a firm to provide funding for such a facility.
“I am therefore pleased to inform this Honourable House that progress is being made towards the realisation of the international airport,” Skerrit said. “Government has set aside funds for construction and we have an agreement in principle from a major firm to assist in additional funding required.”
He said two “friendly governments” have agreed to assist in the project.
“In addition, two friendly countries have given commitments to assist with various aspects of the airport,” he stated, without naming the friendly governments. “We propose to commence negotiations in September 2018, for the 50 acquisition of private lands and properties necessary to facilitate the construction of the international airport.”
The Prime Minister noted that an international airport will help secure the island’s investment in tourism.
“The international airport will certainly help secure the investments made in tourism and the export of our agricultural produce and contribute to building economic resilience,” he said.
He vowed that his government will build an international airport in Dominica.
“Madam Speaker, mark my words this Labour Party Government shall build the international airport,” Skerrit remarked.
20 Comments
Well let us all Start learning Chinese now. Building a new airport is a serious undertaking that is not cheap. China have been pouring a lot of money into DA before and after the hurricane. Chinese goods and products shipped from DA to the US, Mexico and South America will be cost effective. So China alone must build the airport, other countries see no value in contributing. ………………
In addition to the land, UWP also brought us a lot of debt which has not been completely repaid to the government of Trinidad. That is the real reason we were not able to develop our economy at the same pace as our sister islands. # Facts
Skerrit stop the lies why can’t you call there name gasa all you do is lies upon lies skerrit must go toneah
Dominicans are going to have to decide if they will make Skerrit pay for fooling them for 14 long, unfruitful, unproductive years or, like Hon. Ian Douglas, who acknowledged and said Skerrit fooled him several times but yet, for the sake of party will continue to be fooled till death. To be fair to Ian he must continue being fooled because he doesn’t have another job to turn to so he has to keep being fooled. As for me Skerrit fooled me in 2005 but as soon as I realized I was fooled once I corrected that. Every election year the man talking international airport yet they brought Gonzalves to tell us that we couldn’t afford an international airport only to see Gonsalves run back to St. Vincent and build one. During the 2014 election Skerrit told us Chinese building one for him and contract was already signed, only to hear the then Chinese ambassador say they didn’t sign such contract. Yesterday he told us about they works on terminal buildings at Douglas Charles so I would be wrong…
What is the big secret to not name the two friendly countries? And if this story is to be believed, then what are we as a country giving them? And what about the $300 million loan Skerritt signed in China some of which was to go towards the international airport? Boy look story, which means that election season isn’t too far away. However, Skerritt make sure the electors lost is cleaned up thoroughly.
I wonder what happened to the promise of a direct flight to Da from Florida?
This time, the International Airport must be in Skerrit’s front pocket. Boy look lies!
Hope the PM is not refering to governments like : Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, China, Russia … ?
If that is the case, I strongly advise to keep away from these dictatorships called “friends”
In his usual style he is very wage in what he is saying. For that reason let me ask a few question, so that the citizens of Dominica are clearer about what Skerrit stated.
A) who are these ‘friendly’ governments and what’s in it for them?
B) who is that firm that agreed in ‘principle’ to provide funding for the project?
C) how much funds have been set aside from the government so far towards financing such airport?
D) where do such government funds originate from since Dominica has been living of foreign aid and donations for the past few years?
Once again we all heard a similar statement from Skerrit in 2014 and before that in 2009. In other words before every election a new international airport is being built. Once again I suggest that this is the usual Skerrit propaganda and this airport as all the previous ones is only built in his mind. For that reason, Dominicans, don’t let this man to fool you one again. You gave him the benefit of a doubt to often. Enough is enough.
Hahahahaha…who will help; by the stroke of a pen, to put Skerrit out of this unfortunate conundrum. I can see the brother yearning to be put out of this demise and some still putting confidence in the poor guy…
The man needs a rest people. Skerrit even on the eves of an impending General Elections will make the most unfounded and outlandish promises. He will even mobilize groundbreaking for many of the proposed projects but if you (as a voter) would let that convince you after 18 years of non-performance then Dominica is deserving of this Con.
Can someone explain what the PM means by “an agreement in principle”?
What he means is that HE IS “””””LYING”””, brazenly and in broad daylight,as though all of us are:Mammys, Ghost, Sogo, Cucum,Clarance, Parry, Brain, Cecil,Tony, Simeon, Lennox,etc,etc,
Where The Wicked Rule The People Mourn!!!
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party!!
what bothers me is that St.Lucia, Antigua have new Government leaders and they have been in power for a lesser time than our Pm and have made great progress in development of an International airport. yet all Dominicans get is a promise every 5 years. Antigua pm just reach Antigua has a major upgrade in there airport. look St.Lucia moving to get theirs moving these people have less than 5 years running there country . yet we have a government for 15 years and all we do is say our Pm nice and nothing moving. more promises and more bull…..
nice briefcase pm…
The PM just said in his budget speech yesterday that the Govt plans to upgrade the terminal facilities at the Douglas-Charles Airport. Today now the PM is saying two friendly governments plan to assist in the building of an international airport?
What is the correct answer Mr PM? are you planning to build an international airport or just upgrade Melville Hall?
when the prime minister says by September we will start negotiating acquisition of lands and properties for the airport has he forgotten that lands were acquired for this airport ? not only between woodfordhill and Wesley but at Compton point or turtle point part of what we call temple these are two separate parcels . I remember speaking to paire Charles in new York about payment for my father’s land at mangrow gutter and was told govt. has no money to pay for lands to which my answer was please have the acquisition rescinded ,his answer to that was do you want me to tell it to you in English or patwa ? One year later I got the same answer from Skerrit except that last verbiage .Let us see where this airport is going to be built as i hope he does not give the young people of the northeast comprehensive school reasons to believe he is a liar as he told them last year that ” THE AIRPORT WILL BE BUILT ON THE NORTH”
Skerrit, who are the friendly governments?They do not have names,or is this a blatent lie as usual?This man Skerrit,has been promising us airports since 2004.This man Skerrit is brazenly shameless and reckless in the governance of the country.Dominica is doomed! It’s a failed state!
Where will this airport be built? In Vieillecase? Under this MISLEADER, Skerrit we have been promised airports in 2004,2009,2014 and 2018.This man lies with impunity.
Where The Wicked Rule The People Mourn!!
This DLP is a Wicked and Evil Party!!!!
Dominicans isn’t it time that you all start asking yourself when enough is enough remember PM said Dominica is not a real country and he has proved that to be correct because it’s the people to blame for the mess the Island is in and it must be the people to change it, Change is coming to Dominica don’t miss your chance to put Dominica on a moving pathway. Look so many times PM talk about Airport. Dominica needs new voices with Dominica on there agenda. My people I ask that you make the Change not for the love of someone but to make the Island a place where you can live in peace and your children and grandchildren too. Don’t allow yourselves to be fooled any longer.
Watch Russia people! Russia and China have common interest in Dominica.
More and more lies,the uwp bought all the lands,but truly Skerrit,which are the 2 governments,man stop the lies.Lst time you said a US based company was going to be building the airport,dtop the lies and deceit man,you act like a cgild towards the oppostion,Dominica is doomed.