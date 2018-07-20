Ten months after Hurricane Maria devastated Dominica, one of the island’s major supermarkets has opened its doors to the public.

Whitchurch IGA opened on Thursday afternoon to much excitement from the public.

The supermarket, located in the heart of Roseau took a blow from Maria last September and was looted in the wake of the hurricane.

Jason Aird of H.H.V Whitchurch explained that the company is happy to have the supermarket up and running to serve the public again.

“After the hurricane, it was always a matter of when, not if, since we always said that we would be back,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the general public and the company’s staff for “their understanding and patience.”

“We had to lay off stuff during that time, but we have rehired them and the majority of the staff are those that were already with us, we want to say thanks to them for their understanding and patience and also the general public,” Aird stated.

According to him, it took a lot of “hard work” to clean the supermarket, which was flooded and water-damaged, and also damaged by looters.

He refused to be drawn into discussions on the looting after Hurricane which crippled the business community in Dominica.

“We are not looking back, what has happened was unfortunate but we are moving forward with a plan and that is our aim and objective,” Aird stated.

The wholesale section of the company was blessed during a church service earlier this week.