Winair reintroduces fuel chargesPress release - Tuesday, March 28th, 2017 at 3:02 PM
Due to increasing world oil prices, Winair will reintroduce fuel surcharge on all tickets sold for travel commencing April 10, 2017.
These fuel charges are 3.30 US$ or 6.00 NAF per segment.
March 01, 2016 Winair had eliminated all fuel surcharges as the world oil costs had decreased at that time.
We will continue to monitor world fuel prices and adjust these surcharges accordingly.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.