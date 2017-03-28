Due to increasing world oil prices, Winair will reintroduce fuel surcharge on all tickets sold for travel commencing April 10, 2017.

These fuel charges are 3.30 US$ or 6.00 NAF per segment.

March 01, 2016 Winair had eliminated all fuel surcharges as the world oil costs had decreased at that time.

We will continue to monitor world fuel prices and adjust these surcharges accordingly.