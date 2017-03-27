Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has announced that work will resume within the next few weeks on the problem-plague Morocco-funded hotel in Portsmouth.

According to the Prime Minister, he went to Morroco last year, met with government officials and was able to negotiate with them the recommencement of work at the hotel

“And since then they have been able to sign all of the contracts required to complete this hotel, provide all the funding required to complete this hotel and they already have in fact restarted exporting a number of imported materials, the tiles, for instance in several containers,” he stated. “And so you going to see in the next few weeks, a lot of work taking place in regards to the completion of this hotel.”

He said the project will provide a number of jobs.

“What they were going to do initially was to send a number of workers down from Morroco to assist with the construction,” Skerrit remarked. “We have been able to negotiate them out of that. So the bulk of the people who will be required to complete this hotel will come from Dominica and therefore you have added opportunities to get jobs. So the skills men, the unskilled workers I want you to go on site to register your name and to indicate that you would like a job so that you can work there.”

Actual work on the hotel began in February 2011.

In October 2012, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said the hotel would be completed in October 2013 and “not one day later.”

At a press conference in June 2013, MP for Portsmouth, Ian Douglas said the project was nearing completion, and concentration was being placed on “electrical, tiling and plumbing.” He also said at that time that five individuals had expressed interest in managing the hotel since the government has no interest in running it.

In October 2013, Douglas, who was also Tourism Minister at that time, announced that a management team from Bonaire was expected in Dominica “to see if we can reach a happy medium as far as what the government would want and what we can expect from them managing the facility.”

In November 2013, then Trade Minister, Collin McIntyre said the government was still searching for a team to manage the hotel. He said the hotel would be opened ‘sometime next year’ (2014) and the government was “recruiting staff and training staff for the hotel.”

When it appeared construction had stopped for a period of time at the facility, Douglas was questioned at a press conference in May, 2015. He responded by saying the project was experiencing “a slight setback” but was still on stream. He said a team from Morocco was expected in Dominica “to deal with the issues of décor, such as fixtures, lighting, tiling, and painting.”

At the same press conference, Skerrit, mentioned that the Morrocan Government has changed the contractor and architectural team for the project and they have been “very delayed in addressing the replacement.”

Two months later, in July 2015, Douglas blamed ‘administrative changes’ in the government of Morocco due to the Arab Spring for delays in the construction of a hotel.

In November, 2016, Skerit said work would resume ‘in earnest’ on the hotel after the Christmas holidays.

The hotel was originally expected to be built in Melville Hall but it was later moved to the Cabrits on the basis that the location was more economically viable and the move was based on ‘sound analysis.’

The 50-room hotel is expected to comprise of seven major buildings including a conference facility to accommodate 200 people, duty-free shops, and a Spa. It has been touted by the government as a ‘generous gift’ from the government of Morocco.