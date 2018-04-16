World Bank provides US$65-million for Dominica post-MariaWorld Bank - Monday, April 16th, 2018 at 11:37 AM
The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved last Friday two emergency support operations totaling US$65-million for restoring agriculture livelihoods, strengthening resilience, and rebuilding houses destroyed by Hurricane Maria in Dominica.
This represents the World Bank’s highest ever financing for the island and is part of a larger US$115-million package of support that includes financing of US$65 million in concessional terms and US$50 million in grant financing from the International Development Association’s (IDA) Crisis Response Window*.
As the eye of the storm wreaked havoc in the Caribbean island of Dominica, more than 30 people were killed and total damages and losses were estimated at US$1.37 billion or 226 percent of GDP. The greatest damages were in housing and transport, with more than 4,500 houses destroyed and 20,000 partially damaged, and many roads and bridges affected and covered by trees and flooded debris. The agriculture sector had the largest losses, with 80 to 100 percent of crops destroyed. Farmers lost half of their cattle and many fishermen lost their boats and fishing gear.
“This financing enables us to make two critical investments in our economic recovery following the devastation of hurricane Maria last year. These investments in agriculture and housing also represent vital components of our plan to make Dominica the first climate resilient nation in the world, said Dominica Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit.
The Emergency Agricultural Livelihoods and Climate Resilience project (US$25 million) will help farmers and fisherfolks to restore their agriculture and fishing production and systems, and adopt climate smart practices. The Housing Recovery project (US$40 million) will focus on rebuilding houses and improving the application of resilient building practices. The total $65 million project financing for these two projects includes the US$ 50 million of grant financing.
“Last year was a stark reminder that the Caribbean is a region most exposed to natural disasters,” said Tahseen Sayed, World Bank’s Country Director for the Caribbean. “Through these projects we have an opportunity to contribute to Dominica’s efforts to build back better and smarter, with structures able to resist high winds, and help some of the most vulnerable including farmers and fisherfolks to cope with the shock and be better prepared for the next storm. We are committed to deepen our partnership with Dominica in support of its aspiration for becoming a climate resilient nation.”
About 1,700 families will receive subsidies from the housing project and 4,900 farmers and fisherfolks will receive support from the agriculture project.
Background on the World Bank’s response in helping Caribbean countries recover from Hurricane Irma and Maria:
In the immediate aftermath, the World Bank mobilized a disaster risk management team to help the Governments of the most affected islands, Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica, to conduct rapid damage and needs assessments, in collaboration with the United Nations, the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency and the Caribbean Development Bank. The assessments were delivered in time for the CARICOM donor conference coordinated by the UN. At the same time, US$7 million contingent emergency response component of an existing emergency project was immediately activated in Dominica.
In the Caribbean, many financial tools developed by the World Bank are being used to get quick access to finances for reconstruction. These include emergency funds, insurance instruments, and contingency lines of credit. Eight countries have received payouts of more than $50 million from the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility, a regional risk pooling mechanism. Dominica received a payout of US$19.3 million after Hurricane Maria.
Currently, the World Bank Group is supporting Caribbean countries with almost US$1 billion focused on strengthening resilience and financial protection against disasters – of which nearly half a billion dollars is focused on disaster risk management (US$430 million). In addition, the World Bank Group is engaged in Haiti with more than US$935 million.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
9 Comments
is it just coincidence and right before the government of dominica received these monies from the world bank that the PM reshuffled his cabinet to name a deputy who is now the minister of agriculture and to announce that he PM is now overseeing housing and lands. the $65 million just happen to be allocated to these 2 ministries. $40 M to housing and lands and $25 M to agriculture. its a rather lovely coincidence
No amount of money will make a difference, after 18 years of Skerrit and 18 ministers with debts in the billions, D/ca is in a total commess
Skerrit and his gang are as useless as tits on a bore
Yes the world bank will provide the government enough money as he needs, just to get him where they want him. I hope he knows that they are tracking every cent and at the right time they will ask for evidence because they know who they dealing with and they were at the UN when Venezuela chocked the world when they said they have given debt forgiveness of $100 million USD to Dominica, and they know up to this day Skerrit has refused to give account for that much money. So let him rejoice because money coming just as the Rat rejoices when he sees cheese on the trap not knowing it’s just a bait.
Dominica has received a lot of assistance in cash and kind from donor countries, organizations and institutions. That’s very good. Implementation of the climate resilient plans are moving at a snail’s pace. Still, too many damaged roofs of houses and public buildings, roads, bridges , tracks and pathways. With the reconstruction of houses, buildings and roads, the revitalization of the farming and fishing sectors, the sprouting of new and better businesses and services, the economy should be red hot. Instead the donations are been used for electioneering.
I hope they use the money rightly like fixing up the ports that were damaged.
WARNING!! World bank monies aren’t FREE! You will pay these monies back with your SOULS!
The wise will understand….
Thanks to the World Bank,but will this monies be accounted for.this corrupt government right no i have no more trust in,only his beggers that will benefit from this,Dominica is not heading in the right direction in no way.
The world bank provided these funds to the UWP to manage for Domimica
Weh weh look they give Skerrit more money for him to give to only his supporters