A group of seven business-minded young Dominicans has launched a ride-hailing app called Oruh which allows customers to request a pick-up/drop-off through a cell phone application, schedule a ride/hire, as well as book a rental.

Benefits include 24-hour service, cashless transactions supported by Oruh, affordable rates, and no requirements for calls being made.

Taking on some of the traits of the well-known Uber app, Oruh goes the extra mile in providing additional services such as scheduling trips to destinations in advance with groups of individual and renting of vehicles through rental agencies on the island.

According to the founders, there are plans to launch the application on a regional level where persons from across the Caribbean can engage in this quick and accurate service.

On average, a total of two hundred and twenty persons are actively using the Oruh app, and the feedback given is a positive one.

Nineteen drivers are currently employed under the Oruh business, with seven being the founders and the remaining 12 are suitably qualified drivers.

According to the founders, these drivers go through an evaluation where police records, licenses and other forms of identification and background checks are mandatory before being employed.

Oruh drivers are required to use their own personal vehicles for services rendered via the app. Their vehicles are not required to be branded “Oruh” neither do the founders provide the vehicles necessary for transporting customers.

For safety purposes, customers are privy to a photo id of the driver, description of vehicle, & license plate no. when a driver accepts their trips.

The App is available for download from the Google Play Store for Android Users and will be available on the Apple App Store for within the next week.

