Public Relations Manager of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), Cleveland Sam has announced that CXC has set up review committees to look particularly at student’s performance in Mathematics, English and Caribbean History.

Sam told a press conference held here recently, that Mathematics and English are two of the most critical subjects and the performances generally are under 50 percent, “which I think we all agree is unacceptable.”

“So CXC has set up two committees to review what is going on with these subjects and to come up with a recommendation and these recommendations will be presented at the council meeting in St. Vincent in December for the council’s consideration,” the CXC official said.

He said with respect to performance in Caribbean History, the committee has completed its work and is to present its report to the Council either in October or December.

“These reports will come with recommendations in terms of what can we do,” Sam indicated.

Meantime, he mentioned that CXC has partnered with other publishers, mostly outside of the United Kingdom (UK), to provide both past papers and study guides for students preparing for the examinations.

Sam also revealed that CXC has also made available the school reports which he thinks is a resource that enough teachers and students do not take advantage of.

“If you imagine students [who] were taking the exams in a particular year can look back at questions that were offered in a previous examination and they are told where the students went wrong, where those who performed well went right and so on, and you can use this information to prepare for your examination,” he explained. “It is a significant resource but I would like to encourage teachers and students to take more advantage of this as a resource.”