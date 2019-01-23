Leading activist and legal figures in St Kitts and Nevis have called for the government to address fraudulent practices surrounding the nation’s citizenship by investment (CBI) programme.During the most recent edition of WINN FM’s ‘Inside the News’ talk show, lawyer and former government minister Dwyer Astaphan urged the government to conduct a “forensic” investigation into claims of citizenship gained through “less than substantial” investment into the country.

Astaphan, who regularly makes appeals to put an end to corrupt practices in St Kitts and Nevis, claimed that unscrupulous agents are continuing to sell the nation’s CBI real estate option for up to less than half the legitimate price of $200,000 for a single applicant.