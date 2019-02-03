Two new-comers have been included in the line up for the semifinals of the 2019 calypso competition.

Four-time junior calypso monarch, Irish Kid and Danyan are among the twenty who were selected to move on from the quarterfinals which was held at Windsor Park forecourt on Saturday night.

Also breaking through is former calypso monarch Tronada, who, though resident in the US, has been taking part in the competition over the past few years but has never gone past the quarterfinals.

The other semifinalists are:

Jaydee, De Healer, Hunter, Black Diamond, Lugarz, Dice, Shadow Flow, Web, Jamma B, Observer, Intruder, Checko, Tasha P, Karessah, Sye, Scrunter and Checker.

The semifinals will be held on Saturday the 16th of February, 2019.