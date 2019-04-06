Calypsonian arrested following Marigot protest

Dominica News Online - Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at 2:46 PM
Share
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin
Dave “Soul Puss” Pascal

Opposition leader, Lennox Linton has expressed concern about the arrest of calypsonian Dave “Soul Puss” Pascal who was involved in protest action at Marigot on Friday march 5, 2019.

Pascal was also the emcee the night before (Thursday march 4) at a UWP meeting at Marigot.

The demonstration on Friday was among protest activities undertaken by Marigot residents this week to express their dissatisfaction over the delay in the construction of the Marigot Hospital following its shutdown and the subsequent closure of the health centre in the village.

Linton says the situation is affecting the health services in Marigot and other communities in the Northeast Health District from Crayfish River to Calibishie and people in those circumstances, have a legitimate right to dissent, to protest, to ask questions and to make demands for the situation to be rectified.

“That is the context in which Soul Puss and many other Dominicans in the Marigot area and surrounding communities were demonstrating on Weirs Flat this week,” Linton said in an interview with DBS Radio. “It disturbs me that every time people stand for their rights, some police officer comes up with the idea that they inciting. We have come to this juncture in Dominica once again.”

DNO has not been able to ascertain the reason for Pascal’s arrest as our attempts to contact the police have been unsuccessful.

Protesters at Marigot on Friday

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

  1. Neville
    April 6, 2019

    My fellow Dominicans, this is a sign of things to come. Mark my words. Skerrit is taking the next step!!

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.