Calypsonian arrested following Marigot protest

Opposition leader, Lennox Linton has expressed concern about the arrest of calypsonian Dave “Soul Puss” Pascal who was involved in protest action at Marigot on Friday march 5, 2019.

Pascal was also the emcee the night before (Thursday march 4) at a UWP meeting at Marigot.

The demonstration on Friday was among protest activities undertaken by Marigot residents this week to express their dissatisfaction over the delay in the construction of the Marigot Hospital following its shutdown and the subsequent closure of the health centre in the village.

Linton says the situation is affecting the health services in Marigot and other communities in the Northeast Health District from Crayfish River to Calibishie and people in those circumstances, have a legitimate right to dissent, to protest, to ask questions and to make demands for the situation to be rectified.

“That is the context in which Soul Puss and many other Dominicans in the Marigot area and surrounding communities were demonstrating on Weirs Flat this week,” Linton said in an interview with DBS Radio. “It disturbs me that every time people stand for their rights, some police officer comes up with the idea that they inciting. We have come to this juncture in Dominica once again.”

DNO has not been able to ascertain the reason for Pascal’s arrest as our attempts to contact the police have been unsuccessful.