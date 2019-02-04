As Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing the 19th anniversary of World Cancer Day today under the theme “I am and I will”, President of the Dominica Cancer Society (D.C.S),Yvonne Alexander is calling on the general public to take serious action in preventing cancer and to seek help in detecting its early stages.

Speaking at the Methodist church on February 3rd, 2019, Alexander advised both men and women to do monthly check-ups with their health care provider, to eat healthy and exercise regularly.

“Statistics from the Ministry of Health confirms that breast and cervical cancer are the leading cancers affecting women in Dominica while prostate cancer is the leading cancer affecting our men. Consequently these are also the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among men and women in Dominica,” she pointed out.

She emphasized that these three cancers can be detected early and treated through screening, thereby enhancing victim’s chances of survival.”

“As part of its program of advocacy the Dominica Cancer Society encourages all adult women to do a monthly self breast examination and an annual pap smear or other interventions as recommended by their health care provider,” she stated. “Every man aged 40 and over is also encouraged to undertake prostate screening and other preventive measures.”