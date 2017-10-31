CASTRIES, St. Lucia, October 31, 2017 –From May 2017, discussions have been ongoing between The Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC), an association of electric services, dealers, manufactures and other stakeholders operating in the electricity industry in the Caribbean, Central and South Americas and Globally and CANTO, the leading trade association of the ICT sector for shaping information and communication in the Caribbean. The dialogue concerns the formulation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which included, among other things, agreement on the joint promotion of the current CARILEC Smart Grid Symposium in Trinidad, October 23-26, 2017.

The MOU articulates the agreement between the parties to explore and implement initiatives focused on the

following areas of common interest and priorities in the energy and information and communications

technology (ICT) sectors: Training and Capacity Building; Conferences and Networking; Smart Grid

Infrastructure and Applications, Business Development and Consulting opportunities.

Secretary General of CANTO, Teresa Wankin welcomed the benefits of the MOU stating that: “At CANTO, we

embody the holistic approach to regional development, and we are excited to add this dynamic and important

sector to our connections.”

Executive Director of CARILEC, Dr. Cletus Bertin added: “Increasingly, mission critical, as well as operational

systems in the Energy sector, utilizes ICT. The objective of this MOU is to explore and facilitate initiatives for

the sharing of information and the exchange of knowledge, including activities related to: training and capacity

building; technology and knowledge transfer; and the facilitation of activities which are of mutual interest that

simultaneously support the sustainable energy and ICT goals of the Caribbean.”

The MOU sets out a framework for cooperation between CANTO and CARILEC to facilitate liaison, cooperation,

collaboration, assistance and the exchange of information between the parties in accordance with the

relevant outlined provisions.