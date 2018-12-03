Cara Shillingford, the lawyer who represented Mariette Warrington in her case against the Dominica Broadcasting Corporation at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) , says she was “always confident” with the case and the ruling of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) came as “no surprise.”

This is Shillingford’s first reaction to the ruling of the CCJ who overturned a decision of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) who had upheld a high court decision that Mariette Warrington was not wrongfully dismissed by the board of the Dominica Broadcasting Station (DBS).

She explained that “This was the first case that I did at the Court of Appeal level in 2013 just after being called to the bar in Dominica. I was confident in that case and after the court ruled, I felt they got it wrong.”

Consequently, she took the matter to the CCJ and according to her, “In Trinidad at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), I felt that I had it right and also was very confident after presenting my case.”

The court awarded interest from the date of the high court decision. So Warrington will be paid the amount that was awarded from the first ruling at the high court plus interest, plus cost.

“It must be noted that this case is much bigger than Mariette Warrington and it affects every single employee in Dominica employed by a state corporation or public authority,” Shillingford stated.

She continued, “Politicians and public authorities cannot simply neglect their duty or decide not to follow the law and legislation and deny citizens their rights as enshrined in the Labour laws of the country.”

She explained that DBS argued that it is the law which required that they (DBS) must get the advice of the Prime Minister before they employed Warrington and they did not get the advice of the prime minister, and so, she was not validly employed.

“I totally disagreed with them…the CCJ disagreed with them also and said that nothing in the law says so. Also, the PM was aware of her employment and gave no instructions,” she said.

“The CCJ also agreed with me that the Labour contract provides protection for Dominicans. I am extremely happy and thankful to God. It’s a well written decision and I am very happy with it and it is one which has far reaching implications for all countries using the CCJ as its final court,” Shillingford stated.