Dominica’s police Chief Daniel Carbon has exhorted talk show hosts to control their programmes while at the same time conceding that he is unable to regulate the behaviour of a senior police officer who regularly calls the talk shows.
Carbon recently expressed concern about the comments emanating from the talk shows on the island and believes they need to be regulated.
“I have been following the talk shows on the island and I can tell you and I have no fear in saying that, that I record each and every talk show. I just would like to put a word of caution that as a media person you must be responsible,” Carbon said.
He further admonished media people not to use their profession “to destroy your country or defame people and or incite violence.”
“The media person must control his programme… I am not saying that we must suppress free speech but control your programme. If it means we have to invoke the law and control the radio programme, so be it. As media people you must be responsible and ought not to use your profession to destroy people,” he stated.
However, when questioned about a Superintendent of Police who is a regular caller who defends the government on the talk shows, Carbon said he has spoken to the officer about his behavior, which is against police regulations, but he “can’t regulate human behavior.”
“I have heard people express their concerns about it (the Superintendent calling the talk shows and expressing his views) and I have addressed it. You can’t regulate human behavior. My officers have to look deep within themselves and they respect what is right and reject what is wrong…I will say no more on that,” Carbon stated.
“Carbon recently expressed concern about the comments emanating from the talk shows on the island and believes they need to be regulated.”
“I have heard people express their concerns about it (the Superintendent calling the talk shows and expressing his views) and I have addressed it. You can’t regulate human behavior.”
So you need to regulate people speaking on talk shows but when it’s your own officer “you can’t regulate human behavior”?
The saddest part is that most dominicans will not see the contradictions in that statement.
Soooo you cant regulate human behavior when it comes to your workers breaking their work code of conduct but you can regulate people whom you have no control over? Carbon ……… tan.
When people are dissatisfied with their living standards, when people are denied public information, when women and children are tear gassed for when there is no riot or threat to life, people are naturally going to assert their constitutional rights and air their views vociferously. People, don’t allow Skerrit and his satellites to intimidate you from speaking up and out against victimization, suppression, deprivation and tyranny. Being critical of a secretive, dishonorable, corrupt government does not make you unpatriotic. It does not mean that you are pulling down your country. It means that better should be done so everyone can partake in the successes of the country.
“The media person must control his programme… I am not saying that we must suppress free speech but control your programme. If it means we have to invoke the law and control the radio programme, so be it. As media people you must be responsible and ought not to use your profession to destroy people,” he stated. COMING SOON ON…DOMINICA.NOTAREALCOUNTRY.DM
Mr. Carbon’s appointment as Chief of the Police Force is typical of what obtains in Dominica at present. You are handsomely rewarded for your close political affiliation with the DLP. Academic qualifications seem almost meaningless. The public service is badly dysfunctional due to the numerous unbefitting political appointees in positions of leadership. In Dominica, you may have a few bright spots here and there, due to the philanthropy of friendly donor countries. For the most part, the country will remain at the bottom rung of the ladder when compared with other OECS countries, and its people will continue to wallow in misery.
Here we go again. So carbon cannot control his officers even when he knows what they are doing is against the rules. Carbon here is a solution. Suspend him! When people are put in position not because of thier capabilities it shows. I would suggest that Dominicans put a petition to get the Police commisioner replaced. Instead of demonstrating against the government people should protest infront PHQ, and other gov institutions where there are failures in thier constitutional duties. Carbon spends his time listening to talk shows where people expressing thier democratic right and records. No wonder crime has increased in the island. The commisioner is too busy listening to talk shows. He said it. What a Jack astro!!! Everytime this guy opens his mouth he shows his stupidity. I am amazed at the level of brains we have leading people. These guys have no shame? What a rat race. In the abundance of water that fool die of dehydration.
Stuppesssssssssssss
You have failed the police force!
All the officers should start calling the talk shows.
Joker!!! You are more a DLP stooge than a police Commissioner!
He is saying he is not against free speech, but that is exactly what he is trying to do. He is sending veiled messages with that kind of talk.
Carbon, you stupid man get your house in order before talking about others. What you are trying to sell us here is nothing else but censorship of the media. Well good luck with that, let’s see where you get with that! Is that the reason you needed an extra 100 policemen??
this is the biggest joke thus far
Carbon are u listening to yourself u sound foolish u cannot control your police force and you want to control radio programs shame on u, Blackmore in your face, skerrit, the fools that say anything on the other radio station the tonys and u talking look deep before u talk that garbage.
Carbon please,freedom of speech,this is what your doing on behalf of Skerrit,try it and the world will be watching closely,Mills calls qfm all the time and threatens people,you all gave him a slap on the wrist when he stole the monies,Dominica is doomed Carbon,work for the people not Skerrit.
Are there police policies and protocols that regulate police Carbon? This guy is so week and uniformed that it is a big joke–This guy should be fired a long time ago. Please go back and read the report by the Jamaican Defense Force Commander- Col Jaime Oligive on the force’s performance and leadership after Maria. This guy is incompetent.