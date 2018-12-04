On Wednesday 5 December, all CARDI offices across the region will be celebrating CARDI Day under the theme “Celebrating the potential of the region’s coconut industry.”

The date holds special meaning as it is on 5 December 1974 that Caribbean government representatives met in Georgetown, Guyana, to sign the agreement establishing the Institute.

This year the focus will be on highlighting the Institute’s work under the EU – ACP funded Regional Coconut Industry Development Project. Through a series of exhibitions, workshops, public lectures and school tours participants will see first-hand some of the practical ways that the project is breathing new life into one of the region’s oldest industries.

In the last four years, the Caribbean Agricultural Research Development Institute (CARDI) has been implementing a major regional project, working alongside the International Trade Center and stakeholders along the coconut value chain to transition the region’s small-scale operations to enterprise-level profitability in the global coconut industry.

Worldwide, a growing demand for fresh coconut produce is being driven by recent trends in the global food and beverage sector and the health and beauty markets. Caribbean farmers are exploring new ways to get more out of the coconut value chain, converting every part of the iconic tree into marketable assets. But it’s not that simple. For many farmers, issues like pests, disease and limited market access are still severely constraining their ability to make a sustainable living from coconuts.

CARDI is working alongside a number of stakeholders in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago to help other farmers benefit from the window of opportunity created by an upsurge in global demand.

In Dominica for example, the capacities of 129 persons along the value chain have been enhanced in the production of quality coconut planting material, coconut production technology, development and processing of coconut niche products, entomological risk mitigation and group/cluster development and strengthening.

In Belize, small-scale coconut processor Dona Dougal Sosa took part in a similar series of training modules to learn how to streamline the manufacturing and packaging processes for her line of coconut-based soaps.

In Jamaica, the project has focused on developing farmer’s business skills in order to open up crucial access to financial products and services. A recent collaboration saw the International Trade Centre and the Development Bank of Jamaica providing financial literacy training to several Jamaican producers.

Those kinds of interventions are happening across the region’s coconut value chain, bringing together smallholder farmers and small-scale processors with representatives from finance and other sectors so that they can more easily share technical knowledge and market information.

Barton Clarke, Executive Director of CARDI, says the multi-stakeholder efforts will add up to a more competitive coconut industry for the entire region.

“Through this Regional Coconut Industry Development Project, CARDI is working to improve income and employment opportunities, food security, and overall competitiveness of the Caribbean coconut sector,” Clarke said.

“This project has laid a firm foundation from which growth and expansion of the industry can now be accelerated. CARDI will continue to work alongside national stakeholders, regional actors and international agencies to deepen linkages with players from sectors such as health services, manufacturing, finance and tourism,” said Maurice Wilson, regional project coordinator.