April 22, 2018—This spring, groups throughout the Caribbean will be celebrating the birds that are only found here. 40 events on 14 islands are already on the schedule for this year’s Caribbean Endemic Bird Festival (CEBF). More than 80,000 Caribbean residents, friends and visitors will join in the activities, led by BirdsCaribbean. Earth day, April 22, marks the beginning of the festival, which continues to May 22 – the International Day for Biological Diversity.

2018 was designated “Year of the Bird” by the National Geographic Society to commemorate 100 years of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. This is a powerful document that has protected birds for generations. The 2018 CEBF theme is “Year of the Bird.”

In the 17-year history of the CEBF, BirdsCaribbean and its enthusiastic partners across the region have always found fun and creative ways to connect people to our Caribbean endemic birds. The festival seeks to inspire people of all ages and walks of life to conserve our birds and our natural environment. This is even more critical in the wake of 2017’s devastating hurricanes. The recovery and the resilience of our bird populations must also be recognized in the coming month.

Why is the CEBF important? Of the 565 species of birds in our region, 173 are unique to us. They are a unique part of the region’s natural heritage. The CEBF is also an expression of who we are and how we connect with the environment. It brings people together. Learning about our birds takes place in a diverse, harmonious setting. In previous years, church services, radio and television interviews, street parades, fairs, information booths, drama and art competitions have all formed part of the CEBF celebrations.

Visit birdscaribbean.org or find BirdsCaribbean on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information about the CEBF, to find events in your area, and see updates throughout the month.