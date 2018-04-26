Hurricane Maria dealt Dominica a severe blow on 18th September last year. In the immediate aftermath of the storm assistance flowed in from all over the world including Russia, the Palestinian Liberation Organization as well as Israel and the UN organizations. Of course, assistance also came from our close neighbours in the Caribbean such as Martinique, Guadeloupe, the OECS and the wider CARICOM.

This assistance has helped Dominica get back on its feet relatively quickly, but with some 90% of buildings damaged in one way or the other, many residential and other buildings are still in need of repair. With the hurricane season of 2018 being a mere two months away, the need to effect repairs is taking on greater urgency. With a marked shortage of skilled construction labour on the island home owners are happy to have skilled workmen from the OECS and other CARICOM countries on island to provide additional construction services particularly for roofing.

One of these entrepreneurs providing roofing and general building services is Nathalbert George of St. Lucia. According to Mr George he has brought 3 teams of 5 workers each and is in the process of providing these services.

He assures DNO that the clients for whom he has provided services are quite pleased with his output particularly his ability to deliver his jobs on time and within budget.