Roseau, Dominica – (November 1, 2018) As a member of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), Dominica joins the rest of the Caribbean in celebrating Caribbean Tourism Month (CTM).

This year the month is being celebrated under the theme ‘One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean’.

The objectives of Caribbean Tourism Month are:

To raise awareness among Caribbean people of the importance of tourism in the Caribbean,

To enhance the profile of the Caribbean tourism sector in the marketplace,

To reflect on the invaluable impact of tourism on the economic, social and cultural well-being in the Caribbean,

To attract positive media coverage for and of the Caribbean and the local tourism product and;

To celebrate the diversity of what the Caribbean offers.

In observance of the month, activities will include radio quizzes, presentations on tourism to primary schools students as it is important for the youth to learn and understand the positive impacts of tourism in Dominica and special offers from tourism stakeholders for hotel stays and activities. Dominica will also participate in CTO’s wellness virtual marathon, on November 22, during which CTO member countries will showcase their wellness tourism offerings via social media.

