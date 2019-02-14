Following several quakes all over the Caribbean in the last few days including a burst of 54 earthquakes off St. Kitts. and two earthquakes near Dominica last night Dr. Joan Latchman of the UWI Seismic Research Centre has renewed calls for the region to be prepared for a major earthquake.

According to the Jamaica Observer, Latchman was speaking on a radio program when she stated, after already advocating her message for months, that the Caribbean is overdue for a “big one”.

