CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica, has issued a statement expressing concern about the Venezuelan interception of a research vessel in Guyana’s exclusive economic zone.

The statement reads: “The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) views with grave concern the reported interception by the Venezuelan navy on Saturday, 22 December 2018 of a seismic research vessel flagged by the Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, in the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.”

It goes on to say, “Such acts violate the sovereign rights of Guyana under international law, its entitlement to a territorial sea, Exclusive Economic Zone and continental shelf, and pose a threat to Guyana’s economic development and national security.”

In the statement, Holness reiterates the Caribbean Community’s “full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, including its right to peacefully explore and exploit its onshore and offshore resources.”

Reuters reported Guyana’s foreign ministry as saying in a statement that the ship was exploring for oil on behalf of Exxon Mobil Corp in Guyanese waters, while Venezuela said the incident occurred within its territory.

According to the Reuters article, the latest incident in a century-old border dispute comes after a series of offshore oil discoveries have given Guyana the potential to become one of Latin America’s largest producers. In OPEC member Venezuela, by contrast, crude output has tumbled to the lowest levels in nearly 70 years amid an economic crisis.