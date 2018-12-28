CARICOM concerned about Venezuelan interception of vessel in Guyana’s watersDominica News Online - Friday, December 28th, 2018 at 11:55 AM
CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica, has issued a statement expressing concern about the Venezuelan interception of a research vessel in Guyana’s exclusive economic zone.
The statement reads: “The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) views with grave concern the reported interception by the Venezuelan navy on Saturday, 22 December 2018 of a seismic research vessel flagged by the Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, in the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.”
It goes on to say, “Such acts violate the sovereign rights of Guyana under international law, its entitlement to a territorial sea, Exclusive Economic Zone and continental shelf, and pose a threat to Guyana’s economic development and national security.”
In the statement, Holness reiterates the Caribbean Community’s “full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, including its right to peacefully explore and exploit its onshore and offshore resources.”
Reuters reported Guyana’s foreign ministry as saying in a statement that the ship was exploring for oil on behalf of Exxon Mobil Corp in Guyanese waters, while Venezuela said the incident occurred within its territory.
According to the Reuters article, the latest incident in a century-old border dispute comes after a series of offshore oil discoveries have given Guyana the potential to become one of Latin America’s largest producers. In OPEC member Venezuela, by contrast, crude output has tumbled to the lowest levels in nearly 70 years amid an economic crisis.
Caricom should be concerned, they should be very concerned. And while they are at it th y should keep a very close eye at Dominica.
Venezuela have been destabilized , Caribbean leaders are pitching as U S satellite Nation leaders selling the same old product . As usual , Colonial power England have left behind distrust and conflict. The possibility exist, that the Oil Multi-National Exxon kept taking out of Guyana , is stolen Venezuelan Oil , it is a fact that Directional Drilling is able to take Oil as far as Marie Galante while based in Dominica . Imperial America’ noose is being tightened around the neck of Venezuela as we speak , with some Caribbean Leaders having their say and play to that effect .