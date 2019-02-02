CARICOM Chairman, St Kitts-Nevis Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris, will lead a Caribbean Community (CARICOM) delegation to Uruguay for an international meeting on the ongoing political situation in Venezuela.

The Caribbean Media corporation (CMC) is reporting that Barbadian prime minister, Mia Mottley and Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister, Dr keith Rowley, will also be part of the CARICOM delegation.

This latest move by CARICOM leaders was preceded by a video conference on Thursday in which the leaders discussed ways to end the situation in Venezuela where Opposition Leader Juan Guaidó, backed by the United States and several other western countries, has declared himself the interim leader of the South American country.

However, President Nicolas Maduro, who was sworn into office last month for a second consecutive term as head of state, does have support from some countries including Russia, China and Cuba.President

The CARICOM meeting on Thursday was attended by regional leaders or their foreign ministers from Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St Kitts- Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

CARICOM Secretary General Irwin LaRocque also participated.

The governments of Mexico and Uruguay have called for the conference on February 7 with representatives from the main countries and international organisations that hold a neutral position towards Venezuela.