CARICOM members should pay fees say Barbados gov’t ministerCaribbean Life - Monday, April 9th, 2018 at 8:21 AM
Amidst controversy swirling around Trinidad and Tobago’s refusal to agree to a waiver on hurricane-hit Dominica’s fees to the Organisations of American States, Barbados Government Minister, Donville Inniss, said CARICOM members should pay their dues.
Inniss, the commerce and business minister called no names when he said, “I have been a Cabinet minister for 10 years and I have attended many CARICOM meetings and have been involved in some of the most robust debates with other territories only to find out later that the ones keeping the most noise have not paid their dues.”
Inniss’ midweek statement at the opening ceremony of the 32nd Meeting of the Council of the CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality in Barbados, comes in the middle of Trinidad government’s efforts to find out why its Ambassador to the OAS, Anthony Phillips-Spencer protested Dominica’s request for a waiver of fees to that body, pleading hardship stemming from Hurricane Maria devastation last year.
Trinidad continues to roll in embarrassment from Phillips-Spencer’s response to the Dominica request last week, though the other OAS nations had agreed to the waiver.
The Trinidadian envoy said that instead Dominica should get, “the option for the deferral payments of contributions, and where possible the implementation of a payment plan subject to annual review.”
The resulting furore across the Caribbean at Trinidad’s rebuff of a sister CARICOM island in need, has seen the Keith Rowley government appoint retired diplomat, Christopher Thomas, to find out how this was allowed to happen.
Dominica’s fee waiver request, while the island rebuilds, amounted to a figure between US$15,000 to US$20,000.
There is uncertainty on whether it was a case of poor timing by the Barbados government minister, or his remarks were directed to other cases similar to the OAS issue.
Inniss told the CARICOM meeting in Barbados, “we are making too many excuses because we can find the money to pay dues to extra-regional bodies and to go to meetings — half of which sometimes are not necessary — but yet we find all reasons why we can’t pay $5,000 to regional organizations. That must come to can end.”
The outspoken senior Barbados government member added, “I have also travelled extensively outside to meetings and I have to be frank. Sometimes you see cabinet ministers and public officers from delinquent islands, sometimes the fees that they owe is sometimes as low as US$5,000 per year, but yet they fill the front of the aircraft with officers at a rate of almost US$7,000 per seat, then you add to that accommodation cost and per diems and I say to myself that we got wrong priorities.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
I think this comment has some merit…….
You don’y have to like Inniss but he is absolutely correct. You have countries crying poor but the head of state and his gangs flying first class all over the world.
I support the Barbados minister 100%. We in the Caribbean have our priorities all wrong. It`s amazing the things we give priority to and then we cry when we have to support local or regional organisations. Most of the governments of the Caribbean are guilty of this. With regard to Dominica, nepotism is killing this country. It`s high time that the government put its priorities right and truly begin to work in the best interest of the country and not individuals. We see people getting rich while the country goes down the drain.
What Donville said has a grain of truth to it. There are many countries whose governments cannot provide decent services to their citizens, but government ministers have no hesitation to rape and plunder their treasuries while crying they are too poor to meet their obligations.
I must say I agree with mr. Inniss. The attitude we have is so embarrassing. We want to sit on the front row but not pay for it. like uninvited guests coming to your wedden an making sure they carry a big bag to carry goodies home with them. Or insisting you must give them a beter price, say for accommodaties because they are local. This is so cheap and I believe it are we who have egg on our face in this instance, not the country that turned down our request, which they are perfectly entitled to do.
Interesting!!!!!
Dominica can pay that.
There is no surprise here since we are accustom to this form of prejudice emminating from certain members of the Caribbean family. Mr innis your focus should be on fixing the problems of the Bajan people. Barbados has fallen to an all time low under your administration. The people are just waiting for an election to vote you all out.
I agree. We should just pay the US 20k and done. I think we can afford it. It’s just not worth it.
For all you know it could be Jamaica. I know they complain about caricom. But to sure if Dominica does but I could be wrong. Cirrex4 me if I am