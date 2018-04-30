The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has expressed support for the work of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and its regional bodies in developing international AML/CFT standards to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

The CARICOM statement comes ahead of debate by the UK Parliament on Tuesday, of a Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Bill which will have an effect on the financial services of the Overseas Countries and Territories.

CARICOM said in the statement that it recognizes that global security and financial crime are increasingly intertwined and hence, its support for the work of the FATF.

“Within the Community, our Member States and Associate Members have expended considerable resources towards achieving compliance with AML/CFT standards. Countries in the region have also supported global initiatives led by the OECD Global Forum and have entered the necessary international agreements to facilitate the sharing of information on beneficial ownership,” the statement added.

Pointing out, however, that CARICOM Associate Members are an integral part of the Caribbean Community family whose circumstances, self-governance and democratic rights should not be disregarded, the regional grouping in its statement, expressed concern about the potential impact on these members’ economies by “any impositions that would go against the spirit of democracy and diminish their standard of living.”

According to the statement, a number of CARICOM Associate Members have for some time run successful financial centres that meet the high standards of regulation set by international standard setting bodies such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and OECD Global Forum.

CARICOM is calling for members of the FATF and OECD Global Forum to work together to establish new international regulatory standards in areas such as beneficial ownership and tax information exchange. The Community says that “such co-operation would be in the best interest of all in the pursuit of a more economically prosperous future, underpinned by international institutions, and where all societies, their internal institutions and peoples are respected.”