CARICOM united on peaceful resolution of Venezuela crisis

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) remains united in its desire for a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Venezuela.

Underscoring that point, the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia the Honourable Allen Chastanet said despite the differences on certain aspects of the issue, the Community’s guiding principles were supported by all Member States.

These principles which the Community reiterated in a statement on the situation in Venezuela issued on Friday are non-interference and non-intervention in the affairs of states, prohibition of threat or use of force, respect for sovereignty, the constitutional framework, human rights and democracy and adherence to the rule of law.

Prime Minister Chastanet was speaking at a press conference following a Special Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM on Security, held in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago on Friday.

His view was supported by the host Prime Minister Dr the Honourable Keith Rowley, who stated that regardless to which group individual countries were aligned, the interests of CARICOM remained central to their approach.

Speaking on the issue of the regulation of cannabis, the Prime Minister of Barbados the Honourable Mia Mottley stated the Community had the benefit of the recommendations of the report produced by the CARICOM Commission on Marijuana. While each country would be dealing with the issue according to its own national realities, Prime Minister Mottley said there was need for model legislation to guide the process.

CARICOM Chairman Dr the Honourable Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, indicated that his country was moving forward with legislation on the issue and cited the Jamaican example as providing guidance for the way forward.