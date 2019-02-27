Carnival 2019 gets over $700,000 budgetDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 at 3:37 PM
The government of Dominica has increased its contribution to the budget for Carnival 2019.
Coordinator of Festivals and Events at the Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC), Marva Williams made the announcement while addressing a Carnival press conference held at the Prevo Cinemall on Wednesday.
She said the budget this year is $720,000.
“I must say that we have to extend thanks to the current government of Dominica as it relates to the Carnival budget,” she said. “I have been with DFC for about 13 years I believe and I think once upon a time the Carnival budget was probably $300,000 and right now the budget is near $1 million.”
Williams stated that the DFC would love to receive more money for carnival, “of course our request for more money would have to be justified, but I think it is needed.”
She went on to say that the government did recognize the need to, at least in the first instance, increase the budget for carnival and, “we are hoping that further consideration can be given.”
5 Comments
Carnival is in May? increasing it a few days or announcing it then, serves what purpose?
As usual, only thing that Dominica / Dominicans looking foward to/interested in / promoting is a fete, a party, a rum drinking a good time.
So sad…smh
i find that’s alot
Good! Now give us details on the expenditure.
And I find it rather interesting that it’s when Carnival is almost OVER we are hearing this. I guess you start to campaign.
More dah rah ki zor yay
My thoughts exactly