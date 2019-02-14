Chairman of the Grand Bay Village Council, Edward Registe, has said that this year, Grand Bay is by no means being left out of the carnival celebrations and announced that their grand opening will be taking place this Saturday.

Registe spoke at the weekly DFC press conference at the Prevo’s cinemall on Wednesday.

He said the opening parade will begin at 2 pm and will feature special performances by various groups and Triple Kay Band.

“We will begin at 2 o’clock on Saturday from the Grand Bay Community Centre with traditional mass mainly, and you know that Grand Bay is very strong on this. So, the Sakis Lapo Kabwit Band, Montine Lapo Kabwit Band, Sugar Fire from Marigot and a few others will be joining us for that,” he stated.

Registe added, “When we get to the top of the community where we call Tete Lalay, we will be bringing up the rear of the parade with the Triple Kay band live going down through the community. The parade then ends on the Pierre Charles Boulevard so that we can have a few speeches from various officials and contestants.”

He said after the opening, there will be an after party at Backstreet Lime with live music by Triple Kay.

Meantime, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Dominica Calypso Association, Derrick ‘Hunter’ St. Rose spoke about the calypso semi-finals which will be held this Saturday at the Windsor Park forecourt.

He mentioned the 20 calypsonians who will be performing in the competition.

“We have Dice, Sye, Checko, Observer, Intruder, Tasha p, Checker, Karessah, Irish kid, Shadow Flow, Web, Tronada, De Healer, Scrunter, Black Diamond, Jaydee, Danyan, Jamma B, Lugarz and Hunter,” St.Rose said

He added, “We start at 8:30 pm at the Windsor Park forecourt, only $35 to get you in. We have a 200 [person] seating accommodation for those of you who want to sit and were going to have servers.”

He applauded the calypsonians, writers and band for their hard work and urged them to continue in that same spirit.