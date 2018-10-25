Carnival Breeze has been added to the list of cruise lines expected to visit Dominica for the 2018/2019 Cruise Ship season.

The Dream-class cruise ship made its inaugural call to the Nature Island on Wednesday.

It docked at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth.

A welcome ceremony was held on board the ship which was attended by stakeholders from Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) and members of the media.

“The cruise industry is very important for us here in Dominica, there are a lot of stakeholders and residents earning a living as a result of what it is that you are doing, so we certainly appreciate this and we want to indicate to you that importance of you being here,” Director of Tourism and CEO of the DDA, Colin Piper said while addressing the ceremony.

According to him, last year the country was only able to salvage 29 calls, close to 200 and it was felt that the 2018/2019 season would have been in jeopardy.

“But because of all the rehabilitation that we did on the island we were able to convince your head offices [Carnival Cruise Lines] that you need to come back to Dominica and in fact, as you can see the port is in wonderful shape,” Piper stated.

Piper said also that the DDA is happy to welcome the cruise visitors to Dominica.

“We anticipate your guest will experience a good time on Dominica,” he stated.

CEO of Dominica Air and Seaport Authority (DASPA), Benoit Bardouille has said it is good to have the Carnival Ship back in Port.

“We know that a lot of work has been done, not only by us here in Dominica, especially after the advent of Hurricane Maria, but we know that your management within Carnival, Leon and the rest have been working along with us to try to see how we can have Carnival back on the shores of Dominica,” he said. “We are indeed pleased that throughout this summer we have had calls from Carnival and we also see that the Carnival Breeze has been added based on the 14-day journey.”

Bardouille revealed that 184 cruise ship calls is expected for the 2018/2019 season.

Meantime, Captain of the Carnival Breeze, Rocco Lubrano said his guest and crew are looking forward to having a great experience here on the Nature Island.

“We are looking forward to returning here on the island,” he stated.

Carnival Breeze is a Dream-class cruise ship of Carnival Cruise Line which entered service on June 3, 2012. From June to November 2012 the ship sailed out of Barcelona and Venice on Mediterranean cruises, and afterwards from Miami to the Caribbean and Bahamas.

The ship capacity is 3,690 passengers and crew of 1,386.

It is expected to make 14 calls to Dominica for the 2018/2019 cruise ship season.