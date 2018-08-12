Dominica will welcome the MV Carnival Fascination of Carnival Cruise Lines on its second call, on Tuesday July 24th 2018.

The vessel made its first call for the season on July 10th, where its many disembarking passengers got the opportunity to enjoy nature at its best, through the various fascinating sites and attractions on the island.

Visitors were also entertained by a spectacular array of cultural performances at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth, and at the island's signature site – the Trafalgar Falls. Cultural entertainment included dances from descendants of the first settlers – the Kalinago, traditional dances by the Pointe Mitchel Cultural Group, and the island's Carnival icons – the Sensay, and Stilt Walkers. Live musical entertainment was also rendered by various local musicians. A live mural painting was done by the Waitukubuli Artists Association which added to the visitors' experience, creating photo opportunities for the disembarking passengers.The vessel made its first call for the season on July 10th, where its many disembarking passengers got the opportunity to enjoy nature at its best, through the various fascinating sites and attractions on the island.

On this upcoming visit The Ministry of Tourism and Culture, Discover Dominica Authority, and other Tourism stakeholders will make special presentations to the captain of the MV Carnival Fascination during a plaque exchange ceremony carded for 11:00am. A crew lounge located at the Museum to facilitate crew members with internet access will be unveiled and other cultural surprises are in store for our visitors.

A total of 189 cruise calls are projected for the 2018/2019 cruise season. Dominica expects to welcome nine (9) new cruise ships to its shores. Inaugural ceremonies to include plaque exchanges will be held aboard the respective ships.

DDA solicits the cooperation of all tourism stakeholders in ensuring a welcoming and enjoyable experience for the cruise visitors. The Government of Dominica will continue its efforts in promoting Dominica as a desirable cruise destination so as to increase cruise calls to Dominica.

For more information on Dominica, contact Discover Dominica Authority at 767 448 2045.