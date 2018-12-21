Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that Carnival Cruiseline plans to assist with the construction of a new cruise village at Woodbridge Bay.

Skerrit revealed that he is in discussion with various cruise lines to formulate a plan for this venture.

The Prime Minister stated that the plan will be accompanied by new legislation and practices, and should greatly increase cruise arrivals in Dominica.

“I have sat down with the owner of Carnival and the other cruise lines in Florida. I try to go down there every two years to sit with them and to discuss with them what are the concerns they have and how they think we can improve, what are their suggestions, and so forth,” he explained. “And we’re working with them on a plan for the construction of the new cruise village, where in the medium-term we can take our cruise arrivals to 600,000 and a long-term plan would take our cruise arrivals to 1-million. That plan will unveil very soon. That will include legislation, it will include our new paradigm of how we should operate around the coastlines.”

Skerrit urged numerous stakeholders in the industry to become involved in this initiative, as he believes it to be profitable.

“They way we are running now, we are not making half as much money as we could be making if we were better organized, and I’m working with the cruise lines to develop that plan which we will share with the stakeholders…,” he divulged. “I can assure the stakeholders that they will be making much more money than they’re making now if they buy in to this plan…”

Earlier this year, Tourism Minister, Robert Tonge stated that over $6-million dollars had been invested by the government into readying Dominica’s tourist attraction sites and the city of Roseau.

It was said that approximately 300,000 cruise passengers are expected from the189 cruise calls expected for the 2018/2019 season.