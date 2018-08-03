Roseau, Dominica – (August 3, 2018) – The MV Carnival Fascination of Carnival Cruise Lines will make its third call for the summer season on August 7th 2018.

Carnival Fascination made its 2nd call for the 2017 – 2018 cruise season on July 24, 2018 with passenger capacity being 2637. An estimated 1963 passengers disembarked the ship to experience the unique sites, attractions and activities on the island.

During the Fascination’s last call the Ministry of Tourism through the Permanent Secretary – Ms. Careen Prevost, reiterated the need and continuation for excellent and professional delivery of quality customer service, and proper organization of tours, which are very critical in ensuring that Dominica maintains these calls in the future.

Meanwhile, Discover Dominica Authority requests the continued support of service providers in ensuring that guest experience is at the highest while the cruise ship is in Port. Positive feedback from cruise passengers will greatly influence whether the Carnival Cruise Lines will continue making regular calls to the island.

Visitors will also continue to experience a spectacular array of cultural performances at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth, and at the island’s signature site – the Trafalgar Falls.

Cruise tourism is a major component of Dominica’s growing tourism sector, and Discover Dominica Authority and by extension, the Government of Dominica will continue its effort in promoting Dominica as a desirable cruise destination so as to increase cruise calls to Dominica.

