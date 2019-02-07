Carnival 2019 activities in Dominica continue to expand as two more villages prepare to launch their Mas Domnik celebrations this weekend.

The Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) on Wednesday presented cheques to carnival organizers in Mahaut and Portsmouth to assist with the festivities in those communities.

The opening ceremony of this year’s carnival in Mahaut will be held on Saturday and member of the Mahaut Carnival Committee, Shirvon Baron invited everyone to come and celebrate what he said will be another grand experience.