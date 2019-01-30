All five contestants in the 2019 Carnival Queen Competition have secured full sponsorship.

Aaliyah Martin of Campbell was the final contestant to receive sponsorship from Corisav Inc., a local construction company.

She was sashed during a press conference held at the Prevo Cinemall on Wednesday.

DFC Events Coordinator, Marva Williams, said while delivering remarks at the ceremony, that the five young ladies are contributing positively to society and should be commended.

“At the end of the day, know that you are doing something different and adding to the elevation of Mas Domnik 2019 [and] to the development of Dominica in general,” she said.

According to Williams part of the final prize is a scholarship, “and I am sure that your participation in the Miss Dominica pageant will allow you an additional opportunity of receiving a scholarship to study somewhere overseas.”

Chrisline Tavernier, of Grand Bay, is sponsored by Big Edge Financial Express; Marisol John of Sultan/Copthall is sponsored by D-Treads Tire Inc; Britney Felix from St. Joseph is sponsored by Dominica National Lottery and Annick Williams of Goodwill is sponsored by National Health Insurance.

The Miss Dominica pageant is one of the highlights of Carnival.

The event is carded for March 1st, 2019.